Why Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez are on the bench for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold absence from Liverpool starting line-up explained.

By Will Rooney
3 minutes ago

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named on the bench for Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes in total from last week’s 3-0 loss at Brighton.

Alexander-Arnold is one of them but it’s due to injury. The right-back has been nursing a minor issue and missed a couple of training sessions this week, while he was absent from the Reds’ squad in the win against Wolves in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Alexander-Arnold returned to full training only yesterday so has not been risked.

The same goes for Darwin Nunez. He was back in training on Thursday after a hamstring injury so does not feature from the outset.

