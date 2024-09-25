Why Try Nyoni, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate are absent for Liverpool against West Ham

Curtis Jones and Trey Nyoni of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Curtis Jones and Trey Nyoni of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
The Liverpool’s trio’s absences explained for the Carabao Cup tie.

Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch have both been afforded rests as Liverpool face West Ham in the Carabao Cup third round.

The pair have featured prominently for the Reds in the opening stages of the campaign. Gravenberch has started every game to date, with Konate missing only one half of action after coming on at the interval against Ipswich on the opening day of the season.

Arne Slot makes a total of nine changes from the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend. But it is perhaps a tad surprising that Trey Nyoni is not in the match-day squad. Slot admitted there was a chance the 17-year-old would be involved against the Hammers at Anfield and he did not feature for the under-21s in a 1-1 draw against Harrogate in the EFL Trophy last night. However, Nyoni has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad as the begin their defence of the Carabao Cup.

