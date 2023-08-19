VAR did review Alexis Mac Allister’s red card in Liverpool’s triumph against Bournemouth, LiverpoolWorld understands.

The Reds midfielder was given his marching orders in the 58th minute of the Reds’ 3-1 victory for a foul on Ryan Christie. Certainly, there was a shock around the stadium when a red card was branded by referee Thomas Brammall, with many expecting a yellow to be shown.

It is understood that those on VAR duty at Stockley Park deemed that a clear and obvious error was not made and that the on-field decision stood. What’s more, the VAR hub felt that Mac Allister’s studs were showing and there was a high point of contact made.