Why VAR did not overturn Alexis Mac Allister’s red card during Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Alexis Mac Allister’s red card decision explained.
VAR did review Alexis Mac Allister’s red card in Liverpool’s triumph against Bournemouth, LiverpoolWorld understands.
The Reds midfielder was given his marching orders in the 58th minute of the Reds’ 3-1 victory for a foul on Ryan Christie. Certainly, there was a shock around the stadium when a red card was branded by referee Thomas Brammall, with many expecting a yellow to be shown.
It is understood that those on VAR duty at Stockley Park deemed that a clear and obvious error was not made and that the on-field decision stood. What’s more, the VAR hub felt that Mac Allister’s studs were showing and there was a high point of contact made.
Mac Allister now faces a three-match ban and may miss Liverpool’s upcoming games against Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolves. However, the Reds could appeal the decision to get a suspension overturned. Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Diogo Jota were on target for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they earned their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season.