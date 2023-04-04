Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
41 minutes ago Donald Trump: Ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
2 hours ago Endeavour confirms WWE and UFC merger in multi-billion dollar deal
3 hours ago Gamers frustrated as internet outage hits servers
3 hours ago Twitter is down as thousands of users report outages
4 hours ago Finland joins Nato: What country is and isn’t a member state?

Why Virgil van Dijk is missing for Liverpool and Mo Salah has been dropped against Chelsea

Virgil van Dijk’s absence explained for Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:34 BST

Virgil van Dijk misses Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea tonight due to illness.

The Reds centre-back is not in the squad at Stamford Bridge. Despite Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes after the 4-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday, van Dijk is absent because he’s sick.

Klopp has made a total of six changes from the heavy Etihad Stadium loss. One of those who’s been axed is Mo Salah, despite opening the scoring against City.

Salah features on the bench, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson also jettisoned along with Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.

ChelseaManchester CityStamford BridgeJurgen Klopp