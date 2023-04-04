The Reds centre-back is not in the squad at Stamford Bridge. Despite Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes after the 4-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday, van Dijk is absent because he’s sick.
Klopp has made a total of six changes from the heavy Etihad Stadium loss. One of those who’s been axed is Mo Salah, despite opening the scoring against City.
Salah features on the bench, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson also jettisoned along with Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.