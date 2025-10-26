Alexander Isak missed Liverpool's defeat at Brentford due to injury. | Getty Images

Liverpool have a host of injury concerns ahead of a difficult Crystal Palace and Aston Villa double-header

It was not Liverpool’s night on Saturday, as Brentford took advantage of the Reds’ continued slump to run out 3-2 winners over the Premier League champions.

The game was arguably decided by two penalty calls, one in each box, both of which went against the Reds as Igor Thiago swept home from the spot while Cody Gakpo saw his appeals waved away at the other end.

Liverpool were without several usual first-team starters for the game, as Alexander Isak and Ryan Gravenberch joined Alisson Becker on the sidelines and Jeremie Frimpong was also out. Curtis Jones, who had replaced Alexis Mac Allister in the starting XI and was one of the Reds’ better performers, was also withdrawn with injury in the second half, in what could prove to be another blow for Arne Slot’s side.

With a crunch set of fixtures coming up across multiple competitions, it is paramount that the Reds have as many key players to choose from as possible. Crystal Palace are next up in the EFL Cup on Wednesday (19:45 GMT), ahead of a clash with Aston Villa in the league on Saturday evening.

Liverpool injury updates ahead of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa clashes

British record £125million signing Alexander Isak has yet to score his first Premier League goal for his new club, but did in fact score in the last round of the EFL Cup at home to Southampton and will hope to do so again if he is fit to feature against Crystal Palace.

The Swede was forced off at half-time against Eintracht Frankfurt with a groin problem in midweek, and Slot stated in his press conference that Isak was a doubt for the Brentford fixture. He ultimately was not included in the squad and that might continue to be the case in midweek, though no update has yet been given by Slot.

"Alex, not too bad. [A] question mark for the weekend, so let's see where he is then,” said the Reds head coach earlier in the week. If he is not risked against the Eagles, he might be fit to play a part against Villa on Saturday.

The same can be said for Gravenberch, who was also said to be a doubt for Brentford but was ultimately left out by Slot. The Netherlands international has become a key figure under his fellow countryman and will be especially needed if it turns out that Jones is to spend some time on the sidelines.

"The same [as Isak] to be said about Ryan. He didn't travel with us [to Frankfurt], so today we are in again. Yesterday we were in as well but we had a day to travel. Let's see where he is today,” Slot said on Friday.

Liverpool could have up to six players out against Crystal Palace

Alisson has been out since being substituted with a hamstring injury at Galatasaray in the Champions League, and the Brazilian goalkeeper may be set to spend a little longer on the sidelines. Giorgi Mamardashvili has stood in for the Reds’ No.1, in a difficult period which has resulted in the Georgian failing to keep a clean sheet for his new club thus far.

"Alisson is not in the squad [for the match at Brentford] tomorrow. That's also going to take a little bit longer,” said Slot on October 24. The Brazilian might target a return against Aston Villa at the weekend, otherwise he is more likely to be involved in a crucial week in early November which sees crunch clashes with Real Madrid and Manchester City.

One man who is set to be absent for the foreseeable future is Frimpong, who will hope to be back involved towards the back end of November - his hamstring injury sustained in Frankfurt is “going to take a while”, said Slot. Geovanni Leoni will also be out for the long-term with an ACL injury.

There has been no word yet on the fitness of Jones ahead of next week’s matches, though Slot confirmed at full-time on Saturday that the England international asked to be substituted with an injury at the Gtech.

"We have to wait and see. He asked to be taken off but he walked off instead of needing a lot of treatment, so I have to wait and see. There are a lot of games, in three or four days there is another one,” said the Reds’ head coach.