Hugo Ekitike of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Galatasaray A.S. and Liverpool FC at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on September 30, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

An injury expert has analysed the injury Hugo Ekitike suffered in Liverpool’s 1-0 loss against Galatasaray,

Hugo Ekitike could be set for a spell on the Liverpool sidelines, it has been suggested.

The striker was forced off with an injury in the Reds’ 1-0 defeat by Galatasaray in the Champions League. Ekitike pulled up when stretching for the ball and was treated by Liverpool’s medical team before being substituted in the 68th minute.

Reds head coach Arne Slot revealed that Ektike did not feel his issue - suspected to be in his hamstring - was too bad. "He felt something when he had to reach for the ball,” said Slot. "I think we all know which one it was when we were trying to force something.

"I think at that moment in time, on the other side there was someone on the floor as well, so the referee blew his whistle and I wasn't even thinking we had an injury, but Hugo felt something.

"After the game, that's always the difficult thing with these moments when players feel like it is not too bad, but when you just walk around it is something different than when you make a sprint or have to shoot on target. He said he couldn't continue so we had to take him off. Let's see how he is for the weekend."

However, in a 4-2 win over AFC Bournemouth on the opening day of the Premier League campaign, Jeremie Frimpong had a hamstring problem he did not feel was serious but ended up missing the next two games.

And an injury expect believes that Ekitike could be absent for a similar length of time. The account @physioscout that provides football injury analysis reckons that Ekitike could be unavailable for at least two weeks - although it will be extended to up to six weeks if the France international has sustained a grade two problem.

The post on Instagram said: “Usually, stretch-type mechanisms result in a longer layoff. However, Ekitike did mention he did feel like it was only a 'cramp'.

“Scans will be necessary to determine the extent of the injury. Expected Recovery Times: If tightness: <1 week. Grade 1: 2-4 weeks. Grade 2: 4-6 weeks. Grade 3: 8-12 weeks++

Typically, stretch-type mechanisms end up being in and around a grade 2 strain. But even minor strains end up being at least a 2-week layoff. Again, need further clarifications from scans.”

Then replying to a comment, the account added: “Typically, stretch-type mechanisms result in more of a strain - will need further assessment. Will be lucky to get off with just tightness.”