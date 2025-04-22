Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Federico Chiesa was missing from Liverpool’s squad for the 1-0 victory over Leicester City.

It was a squad absence that sections of supporters picked up on. Despite Liverpool's priority being a victory to edge within three points of claiming the Premier League title, the omission of Federico Chiesa did not go unnoticed.

The winger was the senior outfield player who was not required for duty against Leicester City. Because Joe Gomez was the only member of the squad unavailable as he recovers from hamstring surgery, Slot had to make a decision.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was back from an ankle injury. He made a goalscoring return to move Arne Slot's side within touching distance of the silverware. And with Darwin Nunez back after not feeling well before the 2-1 win over West Ham United, he took his place on the bench.

It was more disappointment for Chiesa, who has been a peripheral figure since being signed from Juventus last summer. At the time, the £10 million fee represented a low risk and he added to Liverpool's attacking options.

The fact Chiesa arrived short of matches fitness, having been frozen out of Juve's plans in pre-season, meant he was behind his new Reds team-mates. Subsequent injury problems put him further adrift. Chiesa has primarily been viewed as a right-winger which, unfortunately for him, is the position that is commanded by Mo Salah. Liverpool's talisman has fired 32 goals and 23 assists in all competitions.

During the Premier League title bid, Chiesa has managed to get on the pitch only four times and totalled 33 minutes (excluding added-time). He has played a further 10 games in all competitions, scoring twice and creating two.

There might be some wondering if Chiesa will get a winner’s medal. Until 2011-12 season, players had to play 10 matches to land a memento from the campaign. That dropped to five outings the following year.

However, Premier League rules state that "40 commemorative medals made of silver, which are 2.25in (5.7cm) in diameter. They can be distributed to the manager, players and officials, as the club see fit, as long as every player who has made at least five Premier League appearances during the title-winning season gets one.

"Additional medals may only be presented with the consent of the Premier League Board, and that will only be granted if more than 39 players have made at least five PL appearances during the campaign."

As a result, it will mean Chiesa gets one. As will third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros, who has made one appearance. He came off the bench to help Liverpool earn a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace in October. No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered an injury while second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher was absent because of illness.

Slot's side may also look to give out a gong to Tyler Morton. The midfielder was kept at Anfield in the summer to provide depth, with Stefan Bajcetic loaned out to Red Bull Salzburg and Bobby Clark being sold to the Austrian club. Morton has been an unused substitute eight times in the Premier League. Meanwhile, James McConnell has been in the match-day squad four times and was not loaned out in January for depth.