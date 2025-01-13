Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Visit Shots! now

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s showdown against Nottingham Forest (8pm kick-off).

The Reds return to Premier League action as they sit six points clear at the top of the table. Forest, to everyone’s surprise, are third in the table and the outcome of the City Ground encounter will have significant repercussions on the title race.

Liverpool’s injury situation is looking healthy, with only Joe Gomez sidelined with a hamstring complaint. The centre-back has been absent for the previous three matches, having been forced off in the 5-0 victory over West Ham United before the new year.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez will miss out against Forest, having scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner in a 1-0 triumph last season. The striker must serve a one-match suspension after accruing five yellow cards in the Premier League. Asked how far away Gomez is returning to action, Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “Quite far. Definitely not training with the team yet. Darwin is suspended so those are the two we will miss tomorrow.”

Nottingham Forest are the only team to beat Liverpool in the league this season. They earned a 1-0 triumph at Anfield in September. Despite Liverpool having 70 per cent possession, they could not break down Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and Callum Hudson-Odoi rounded off a counter-attack to earn the visitors all three points.

Forest are without doubt this season’s surprise package as they are level on points with second-placed Arsenal and sit ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea. Slot believes that the City Ground outfit are viable contenders for the silverware. He added: “I have always said you can judge the table best halfway through the season and that moment is there now. If Forest is up there wit Arsenal Chelsea, City, us and the others so they are definitely a team in competition with us and the other team and they deserve to be treated like this if you look at the way they play and the results. It is going to be a very difficult challenge tomorrow to get a result.

“They already showed in retrospect how good a team they are, leading up to that game they had two draws and one win. In general, every time Liverpool loses a home game it is something we don’t expect. I also saw a stat Virgil [van Dijk] played 100 home games and only lost once. For me it was hard to take. For me looking back it is not such a shock result as I thought it was then. They had a very good gameplan, changed the wingers they normally used and brought them on in the end.”