Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to overhaul their attacking options in the summer transfer window

Liverpool are aiming to make their squad even stronger heading into the 2025-26 season as they look to defend their Premier League title. The Reds proved a difficult side to beat as they lost just two games before clinching the title, which were both narrow one-goal losses against Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Arne Slot is looking to put his own stamp on the squad heading into the new campaign after inheriting a side built by Jurgen Klopp. Federico Chiesa was the only new arrival as he became available for around £12m late in the window. However, his game time has been limited since his switch to Merseyside.

Slot is keen to add to the Reds’ defensive options with a deal completed for Jeremie Frimpong last week while Milos Kerkez is also expected to join the Reds. However, we look at how Slot’s attacking options could look for next campaign with those who could be signed, along with those who will stay and those who could leave.

Signed and staying

It goes without saying that Mohamed Salah will be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Slot next season. The Egyptian penned a two-year extension with the club in the latter weeks of the most recent campaign, much to the relief of the majority of Liverpool fans.

He scored 34 goals last season - 16 more than the second top-scorer and he will continue to provide a major goal threat next season. Slot is also said to be keen to keep Luis Diaz on board, despite interest from Barcelona. He was the club’s third top-scorer with 17 goals, one behind Cody Gakpo who netted 18. Both that duo are likely to stay.

Florian Wirtz has agreed personal terms with Liverpool and despite being an attacking midfield, who could be used slightly further forward by Slot. Even if used in attacking midfield, he will still provide goals and assists next season.

Despite a swift start to the window, the Reds are still being linked with a new striker. Earlier in the week, David Ornstein on The Athletic FC Podcast named Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as players that Liverpool like while Ben Jacobs said they cannot be ruled out of the race for Benjamin Sesko, while speaking on the Football Terrace YouTube channel.

It would leave Liverpool’s ideal attacking options as Salah, Gakpo, Diaz and Wirtz along with a new striker. It would give Slot depth as Wirtz can play across the frontline as well as in attacking midfield. Frimpong also has the ability to step in for Salah on the right wing when needed, as Conor Bradley can play at right-back.

Players sold

Darwin Nunez is widely expected to leave Anfield this summer. The Uruguayan has had some big moments during his Reds career but has been unable to consistently find the net and became a bit-part player under Slot last season with seven goals in 47 appearances.

Chiesa is another poised to move on following his limited minutes. He has been linked with several clubs in Serie A. He scored two goals after making just 14 appearances, with most of those coming off the bench.

Another potential departure could be Diogo Jota. The forward had a tough season in the most recent campaign as he struggled with injury - he scored nine goals in 40 games. He scored 15 times in 32 fixtures in the previous campaign. He has two years to run on his contract but his routine injury problems could mean he is sold in the summer along with Nunez and Chiesa. Slot may also opt to send Jayden Danns on loan after injury stopped him from gaining experience with Sunderland last season.