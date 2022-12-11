Jude Bellingham is a transfer target for Liverpool and helped England reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gary Lineker has tipped Jude Bellingham to become a future England captain.

The midfielder was part of the England team that suffered a 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday night.

Aurélien Tchouamén and Oliver Giroud were on target for Les Blues. Harry Kane scored a penalty for the Three Lions and had a chance to equalise from the spot-kick for a second time - but blazed his effort over the bar.

Bellingham was certainly one of the stars of the tournament and further enhanced his burgeoning reputation.

The 19-year-old is a top transfer target for Liverpool ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Bellingham has been tipped to achieve great things in his career and Lineker reckons he’ll captain his country.

