Gary O'Neil.

The Wolves manager has put Liverpool and the Premier League on alert with his latest comments.

Wolves manager Gary O’Neil has surrendered that they will have to sell this summer before they can buy which should put Liverpool and other clubs on high alert.

His squad have battled against the odds hugely this season, a combination of his brilliant coaching and strong season showings from the likes of Hwang Hee-Chan, Pedro Neto, Mathues Cunha, Joao Gomes and others have been key. However, it’s been Rayan Ait-Nouri who has made waves and turned the heads of Liverpool and Manchester City this season.

But first, O’Neil revealed in his press conference ahead of his side’s game with Crystal Palace that: “I don't think there will be money available to us without selling a player. The club is expecting in the foreseeable future to fund itself. But these things can change. I wouldn't expect it to be a summer where we spend lot of millions”. This should have Liverpool intrigued given they have been linked with the likes of Neto, Ait-Nouri and even Gomes before he made the move to Wolves last summer. In late-April, we reported that Ait-Nouri was being eyed by the Reds with the Mirror reporting that he is valued around £50m. Man City are also linked with Pep Guardiola looking to add a new dynamic full-back having utilised the likes of Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and Josko Gvardiol - three natural centre-backs - in that role.

For Liverpool, Andy Robertson produced perhaps his performance of the season in the 4-2 win over Spurs to remind everyone of his qualities after spending months out of action. While he remains someone who can start at left-back, his best days are behind him but he still has huge experience and a natural chemistry in the side.