Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have all been linked for Pedro Neto.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O’Neil has insisted that no offers have yet to be received for Pedro Neto this summer.

The winger enjoyed an impressive 2023-24 campaign for the Molineux side despite missing significant periods with injury. In 24 appearances, Neto scored three goals along with recording 11 assists as Wolves finished 14th in the Premier League table. He was then called-up to Portugal’s squad for Euro 2024 and made three appearances as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

Neto has been linked with several top clubs in the Premier League. Liverpool reportedly hold an interest in the 24-year-old and he’s been suggested as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah. Earlier this month, it was claimed that the Reds were lining up a £98 million double deal along with Wolves team-mate Rayan Ait-Nouri.

O’Neil, speaking to the Express & Star, has admitted that it would be difficult for Wolves to deny Neto a move if a significant bid is lodged - but is confident that the forward won’t be on the move in the summer transfer window.

“I know how good he is, and I know how well he would do at a big club,” said O’Neil. “Obviously, I want our team here to be unbelievably successful. So I’m hoping that he stays.

“I think so (there’s a chance he stays). There’s nothing going on at this moment from anybody. He’s in a good spot, I’ve spoken to him about how we’re going to play and how it suits him and what a big part he’ll play in it.

“But of course, we’re all grown-ups while you’re having them conversations. If a massive bid comes from a top club then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.