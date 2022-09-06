Wolves have shown interest in signing ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa before they play Liverpool in the Premier League.

Wolves have been handed a potential transfer blow ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Reds welcome Bruno Lage's outfit to Anfield aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after last weekend's 0-0 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp's side have taken just nine of the 18 points available in their opening six league games.

Wolves have also started slowly and earned their first win of the season as they edged Southampton 1-0 last time out.

But the midlands club saw summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic limp off with an ACL injury in the first half of his debut.

As a result, Wolves have looked into dipping into the free agent market to bolster their firepower - and have identified Diego Costa as a solution.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker has been without a club since leaving Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro in January.

However, according to The Athletic, Costa's potential move to Molineux hangs in the balance.

It's reported that Costa has been denied a work permit to join Wolves.

He's said to be due to fly into the UK tonight before undergoing a medical on Wednesday.