Wolves team news: £15m former Liverpool target could make debut, Pedro Neto ruled out

Wolves manager Julien Lopetegui gave an update on his side’s absentees and hinted at whether their £15m deadline day signing will play at the weekend.

Liverpool travel to Molineux this weekend, weeks after enjoying a 1-0 win in the FA Cup, but the latest team news revealed today from Wolves manager Julien Lopetegui hints that deadline day signing Joao Gomes could be in line to make his debut.

Signed from Flamengo, the midfielder was once a target of Liverpool. It’s no shock that they tailed his progress, given Benfica had reportedly eyed him up as the perfect Enzo Fernandez replacement. We also wrote on how the signing could open the door for Liverpool to sign one of Wolves’ midfielders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And as revealed today by the former Sevilla manager, Gomes is “ready” but there’s been no confirmation that he will be included in the squad. Considering they are only missing one midfielder through injury at the current time, Gomes is unlikely to be rushed into action, but a late cameo may not be out of the question.

When asked about Gomes chances of playing, he certainly gave a coy response, as well as revealing his thoughts on the deal: “We will see. We aren’t going to reveal the squad list or our idea. It’s a good thing that the player wanted to come here. I think it’ll be a good choice for him.”

Also in contention to make his debut is the experienced 32-year-old centre-back Craig Dawson, who signed from West Ham in a deal worth £3.3m. Dawson has scorned Liverpool in the past, netting a goal for West Brom at Anfield in the infamous 2-2 draw which saw Jurgen Klopp and his side celebrate with the fans after a last-gasp equaliser. His other was a consolation in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at the London Stadium in the 2020/21 season.

Other injuries include Pedro Neto, who suffered ankle damage against West Ham United in October, as well as Boubacar Traore who injured his groin whilst training in Marbella just prior to Lopetegui’s arrival - and he remains their only midfield absence.

Outside of that, winger Chiquinho has been since pre-season due to a knee injury suffered in a friendly and their 6’5 forward Sasa Kalajdzic has been out since September with a similar injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response to the game, spoke about how the game will be different than the recent FA Cup ties the two teams shared. “We have had a good week of work and now we are focusing on being able to compete and overcome a fantastic team. We know them, they know us. We have played them a few times, it will be different in the league maybe.”