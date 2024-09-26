Wolves vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool and Wolves injury news ahead of the Premier League clash at Molineux.

Liverpool have a quick turnaround when they make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Reds head into the Molineux encounter in fine fettle after three successive victories. A 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League ensured that Arne Slot’s men are just one point behind Manchester City in the table. Then their Carabao Cup defence started with an excellent 5-1 triumph against West Ham.

Should City drop points at Newcastle United, there will be an opportunity for Liverpool to move to the summit of the top flight. They face a Wolves side who have struggled so far and are rooted to the bottom after losing 3-1 at the hands of Aston Villa last week.

Slot will demand his Reds troops do not become complacent, while Wolves chief Gary O’Neil will urge his troops to show their mettle. Ahead of the fixture, here is the early team news for both sides.

Wolves team news

Yerson Mosquera - out

The centre-back suffered an MCL injury in the loss to Villa and is now set for a sustained spell on the treatment table.

Boubacar Traore - out

The midfielder has been absent since last month with a knee injury that required surgery.

Bastien Meupiyou Menadjou - out

The teenager picked up an injury at Nantes before making a switch to Wolves in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Enso Gonzalez Medina - out

The winger is another who sustained a very unlucky knee problem in pre-season.

Sasa Kalajdzic - out

The striker sustained a serious knee issue in February during a loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt and is currently recovering.

Toti Gomes - doubt

The defender has been absent for the past three games but could be back to face Liverpool.

Liverpool team news

Harvey Elliott - out

The attacking midfielder remains absent with a fractured foot.

Alisson Becker - doubt

The goalkeeper has missed the past two games with a muscle issue. Slot has admitted Alisson may not be back in time for the Wolves encounter.