MartÃ­n Zubimendi looks on during a Spain training session at Ciudad del Futbol de Las Rozas on June 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool were unable to persuade Martin Zubimendi to join the club for £52 million.

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has claimed that there is still no guarantee Martin Zubimendi will remain at the club before the transfer window shuts.

The San Sebastian side opened their 2024-25 La Liga season with a 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano last night. Zubimendi netted a 98th-minute consolation after coming off the bench.

Earlier in the week, the midfielder has turned down a move to Liverpool worth £52 million. Zubimendi, who helped Spain win Euro 2024, has opted to stay with his boyhood club. Sociedad have already sold Robin Le Normand to Athletic Madrid while Mikel Merino is wanted by Arsenal.

And Alguacil has suggested he’s still not fully sure if Zubimendi will stay at the Reale Arena ahead of the window closing on August 30. Via Marca, he said: “It has not been complicated at all, it is what happens every year, to all coaches, clubs and sporting directors. Every summer there is movement. Merino and Le Normand? There are no two players like them. And I won't even tell you if Zubimendi leaves us at the last minute.

“They are irreplaceable players. Because of what they have done, we are talking about Le Normand leaving, Arsenal want Merino and Liverpool were willing to pay the release clause for Zubimendi. But we cannot always look for an excuse when Merino and Le Normand are not there if things don't work out for us."]

Zubimendi was only able to make an introduction at half-time, having made just one substitute cameo in pre-season after the Euros. Alguacil claimed that thw 25-year-old has been under ‘incredible pressure’ of late because of the speculation around his future.

Alguacil added: "The first two changes were more tactical, but Martín has not started because yesterday he told me that he was not fit, he has been under incredible pressure, but today I told him to make an effort, because of the yellow card that Urko has received."