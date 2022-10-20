‘Working hard’ - Liverpool man heaps praise on teammate after West Ham win

Liverpool player hails summer signing after West Ham win

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has heaped praise on striker Darwin Nunez after he scored the winner last night against West Ham United. The summer recruit has scored five goals in all competitions since his switch from Benfica.

The Reds beat the Hammers 1-0 courtesy of Nunez’ first-half goal and had Alisson to thank as well after he saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty. Jurgen Klopp’s side have now won three games on the spin in all competitions and have started to hit a bit of form.

‘Working hard’...

Alisson was pleased with Nunez’ performance against David Moyes’ men at Anfield and told the official club website:

“We are helping him a lot, we keep him really close. He’s a really good lad. I know that it’s not easy, it’s really difficult to settle in a different country. When I came here, I knew a little bit more English than him – he’s learning. He’s working hard on that – not only on the pitch but outside to learn English.

“He’s a really disciplined man and we are trying to help him, help Lucho. We are a really strong team who works together and sticks together all the time when we are at the training ground. Sometimes outside the pitch we come together to spend time together – and this is important not only for him but for his family and for all our families.”

Liverpool are back in action on Saturday away at Nottingham Forest and will be looking to make it three league wins on the spin. The Merseyside outfit make the trip to the City Ground to take on a Forest side who are currently 19th in the table after picking up one win in their opening seven matches.