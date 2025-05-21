Liverpool are set to have a busy summer transfer window and Rayan Cherki has been linked.

Ryan Babel has told Liverpool to make a ‘serious move’ in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are currently plotting their recruitment, with a significant period ahead. Although Arne Slot has guided Liverpool to the Premier League title in his maiden season, several areas of the squad are expected to be bolstered. The Reds want to defend their crown in the 2025-26 campaign as well as challenge for the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Liverpool transfer plans

Liverpool are already in the process of signing Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. The Netherlands international has a release clause of around £30 million installed in his Die Werkself contract and has reportedly already undergone a medical. Frimpong will arrive as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will leave at the end of his contract and join Real Madrid on a free transfer.

The Reds are also expected to be in the market for a new left-back as a successor to Andy Robertson. AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is on the radar and he could cost around £45 million. It has been widely concurred by supporters for several months that a striker also needs to be brought in, with Darwin Nunez enduring struggles for form yet again and he could leave, while Diogo Jota has had fitness problems again.

However, it emerged as a shock - a pleasant one nonetheless - that Liverpool are in the race to sign Florian Wirtz. It has long been expected that the Leverkusen playmaker was heading for Bayern Munich, but the Reds are trying to win the race. Wirtz could cost £126 million.

Should Bayern come out on top then it will be intriguing as to whether the Reds still look for another forward who could operate in the No.10 position. And former Kop winger Babel believes that Rayan Cherki would be the ideal signing. Posting on X, Babel said: “Rayan Cherki set to leave Lyon this summer… Could we see him at Anfield? Would be a serious move.”

Cherki latest

Cherki has confirmed that he expects to depart Olympique Lyonnais after their 2-0 win over Angers last weekend. The 21-year-old is a product of the Les Gones academy and has enjoyed a superb 2024-25 season. He recorded 12 goals and 20 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

“It was my last, I think, with Lyon, but I'm cautious because I know what I went through last summer, I know what I've been through,” Cherki told reporters. “I'll see where the wind takes me, I'm proud of what I've done for OL."

French outlet Le Parisien has reported that Liverpool have made enquiries about signing the France under-21 international. The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are also said to be interested.