Wout Weghorst was spotted taking part in a Liverpool tradition ahead of Manchester United’s defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool made easy work of their old rivals on Sunday, winning 7-0 in a result that will go down in history. It had been a rather miserable season for the Reds up until the weekend, but suddenly there is a different feel around Anfield, and a top four spot is quickly coming into focus.

For United, it is a very different story. Erik ten Hag’s men had been on a superb run, winning the Carabao Cup and beating Barcelona in the Europa League, but they have now crashed back down to earth. Not only that, but there were plenty of concerning signs during the Anfield performance, and striker Weghorst was one of them.

The striker was substituted off after 58 minutes, producing an ineffective performance, but it was his action before the game that attracted attention. Fans spotted that Weghorst reached up and tapped the ‘This is Anfield’ sign in the tunnel ahead of taking to the pitch, a tradition usually reserved for Liverpool players.

The answer to why Weghorst did it can be found in a 2020 interview with DAZN, when the striker said: “I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.

“I am ambitious and want to get ahead. Maybe at some point play at another club, whether in Germany or in England? But at the moment it is still far away. I feel good and try to achieve the maximum here.”

He also told De Telegraaf in 2018: “I’ve dreamt of [playing for Liverpool] since childhood.”