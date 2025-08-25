The Alexander Isak transfer saga continues | Getty Images

Liverpool are interested in signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United as they prepare to take on the Magpies on Monday

A WWE wrestler has further stoked the fires ahead of Liverpool’s visit to St James’ Park on Monday night.

The Reds face Newcastle United in the Premier League amid the transfer saga surrounding Magpies striker Alexander Isak. Liverpool have seen a £110m bid rejected for the player with the saga taking another twist last week.

Isak released a bombshell statement last week claiming he did not want to continue playing for Newcastle after he feels promises have been broken to him. The north east club responded with a statement of their own, insisting they do not see conditions of a sale for the player being met this summer.

Liverpool could return with a second offer for Isak, with the Magpies braced for an improved bid after Monday’s clash between the sides.

WWE superstar taunts Newcastle United at live show

The saga surrounding Isak has been one of the biggest stories of the transfer window and on Sunday night, a famous Liverpool fan could not resist taunting Newcastle.

WWE superstar JD McDonagh was part of a live show at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle. During his match, he took off his black t-shirt to reveal a Liverpool top, he then turned around to reveal Isak’s name on the back with the number nine. He then took to X to share a video of his shirt unveiling and in the post used the hashtag ‘Free Isak’.

The stunt was met with widespread boos from those in attendance. JD McDonagh performs on the Raw brand of the WWE and is a Liverpool fan. He hails from Bray in Ireland. He is not the only famous Liverpool supporter from the WWE with Sheamus also vocal in his support for the Reds over the years.

Liverpool v Newcastle is ‘spiciest’ game of the season

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson believes Isak’s actions make Monday’s game the most exciting this season.

"Thanks to Isak, this has become the spiciest game of the season," Merson wrote for Sportskeeda . "It’s a massive acid test for Liverpool at St James' Park. I was impressed with Newcastle against Aston Villa last weekend.

“Sandro Tonali was a different class, and if they had a proper centre forward, they would have won that game easily. I suppose that’s why the fans are so angry with Isak. Newcastle are not a bad team anymore.

"It will be an insane atmosphere on Monday night, no doubt about it. This is a hard test for Liverpool against Newcastle’s midfield. Liverpool made it an end-to-end game against Bournemouth because they knew it suits them. Even though they conceded twice in that game, they still scored four goals.

“But if Newcastle can keep things tight and be solid in midfield, which I think they will, it won’t be easy for Liverpool. Arne Slot’s men are always going to be a bit open on the right side because of Jeremie Frimpong’s attacking nature.

“Teams are going to work out how to get around that side and that will be a worry for Liverpool. Harvey Barnes could enjoy a lot of freedom on that flank here. I believe Newcastle can cause problems to Liverpool. This should be an entertaining watch."