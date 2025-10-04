Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Southampton at Anfield on September 23, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Chelsea in the Premier League confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds are looking to bounce back after successive losses against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray respectively. And from the 1-0 loss against the latter, head coach Slot has made five changes.

Giorgi Mamardashvili makes his Premier League debut in goal in the place of the injured Alisson Becker. Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia for up to £29 million in the summer transfer window.

Alexander Isak also makes his full top-flight bow for Liverpool. The £125 million British record signing spearheads the attack with Hugo Ekitike able to make the bench after coming off against Galatasaray.

In addition, Mo Salah is unsurprisingly back in from the outset along with Cody Gakpo, with Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong making way. Conor Bradley also returns to the XI, with Curtis Jones dropping to the bench and Dominik Szoboszlai being moved to his favoured midfield role.

Federico Chiesa was absent against Galatasaray because of a minor issue but is back in the squad. There is no place for Rio Ngumoha, though, due to Liverpool having more than 20 players available so the 17-year-old misses out.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Isak, Mac Allister, Salah, Bradley, Gakpo, Gravenberch.

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Wirtz, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Frimpong.