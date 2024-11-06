Bayern Leverkusen suffered a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League as Xabi Alonso’s Anfield return was a miserable one.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Xabi Alonso admitted he couldn’t really enjoy the reception Liverpool fans gave him on his return to Anfield - as he had ‘bitter feelings’ after seeing his Bayer Leverkusen team humbled.

Alonso was back on Merseyside having spent five years of his playing career with the Reds - winning the Champions League in 2005. But his Anfield reunion was met with misery as Leverkusen sank to a 4-0 loss in Europe’s elite club competition. After a goalless first half, Arne Slot’s hosts stepped on the gas with Luis Diaz firing a hat-trick and Cody Gakpo on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool are now top of the Champions League standings having won all four games, as well as sitting at the summit of the Premier League table. And Alonso, whose name was chanted by the home faithful at the end of the game, believes that the Reds are a ‘complete team’ as they aim to challenge for major honours in Slot’s first season as head coach.

Alonso said: “I think they are a complete team. They are able to defend, to score, they have power in both boxes, they can keep clean sheets and they are able to score with not many chances. “That is a great strength in the Champions League, especially in the next round. They have this power but it is still too early to tell. The team has a good balance. The coach is doing great work so far. It’s looking a promising season but we are still in November.

“I have bitter feelings with the game which mean I can’t enjoy the reception too much, but I really appreciated it and was thankful that even after so many years that I come here and I have this bond with the club. It was nice but it would have been nicer with a better result.”

The Anfield crowd rallied behind Liverpool for successive games. Supporters created a bearpit to yield a 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend and cranked up the volume when the showdown against Leverkusen was goalless. Alonso admitted he tried to prepare Die Werkself for such noise but it could not help his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard added: “We can explain many things, but to control this atmosphere that’s created, I know the Liverpool players feel it. That’s an extra boost that they feel, that: ‘OK, now is the moment, now they are behind us and now we go’. To defend in those moments is not easy, we have tried to prepare before the game so we were ready for that, but in the end it’s difficult. We were not able to do that in two games, like what happened to Brighton last Saturday. To put it into words and say it in words, it’s much more difficult to control it on the pitch.”