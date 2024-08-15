Xabi Alonso. | Getty Images

The Liverpool ace is attracting a lot of attention this summer.

After Jurgen Klopp announced he would be leaving his role as Liverpool manager, Xabi Alonso was heavily tipped to become his successor. The Anfield icon had been backed for an Anfield return, thanks to his success with Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso joined the Bundesliga side in October 2022, taking over from Gerardo Seoane, who oversaw the side’s worst start to a season since 1979. In his first full campaign as Leverkusen boss, the Spaniard spearheaded his side to an historic Bundesliga title — their first ever triumph in Germany’s top flight. They also won the DFB-Pokal to complete the domestic double, and after his success, Alonso has opted to stay with the Black and Reds for at least the 2024/25 season.

Despite distancing himself from the Liverpool manager links, Alonso’s name has continued to crop up this summer but amid potential player deals instead. With Jonathan Tah wanted by Bayern Munich, Leverkusen had identified the departed Joël Matip as a potential replacement. They have now set their sights on a player still at Anfield, with Kicker reporting that the German champions are eyeing up Sepp van den Berg.

According to the report, Leverkusen could be set for another ‘financially significant sale’ this window through the exit-linked Odilon Kossounou. If the versatile defender does leave the club, the Black and Reds have identified Van den Berg as ‘a candidate to succeed him’. The Dutchman’s player profile from his loan spell with Mainz means he ‘fits the plan well in many ways’ at the BayArena.

The report has identified Van den Berg as having the ability to act as an ‘defensive leader’. Bayer Leverkusen operate with a three-man defence, which is what the Liverpool star adapted to while at Mainz. Van den Berg played in the centre of the backline and that position could become vacant under Alonso. Whether Leverkusen sell Tah this summer or not, the 28-year-old is out of contract in 2025, so his place in the squad could be freed up between now and next summer’s transfer window.

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Observers at the club see a ‘significant development potential’ in Van den Berg. Indeed, he has not been short of potential suitors this summer but Liverpool are holding firm on their asking price. Fabrizio Romano recently wrote on social media: “Understand Liverpool have been clear with clubs interested in Sepp van den Berg: price tag is £20m. Liverpool are not accepting €10/12m proposals, no way. The asking price remains £20m.”