Barcelona manager Xavi has spoken out on the future of Jules Kounde, amid reports Liverpool have tabled on offer for the defender this week.

That report came from the Daily Mail, which stated that the Reds had reportedly made an offer and that Jurgen Klopp was keen on bringing the defender to Anfield, but the Catalan club won’t accept anything below £52m.

Kounde has only just completed his first season at the Nou Camp since joining from Sevilla last summer, starting 27 games in the league but the majority of his games have come at right-back, rather than in his preferred position of centre-back which has reportedly caused some tension between the player and the club.

With Barcelona’s financial situation well-documented, any window offers an opportunity for them to raise funds, and Kounde is one player who could exit - but Xavi is remaining firm on the defender, at least for now.

Now, in an interview with Spanish outlet SPORT, the Barcelona manager has called out the press for pushing the story and says he has spoken to the France international recently with no problems.

“It is that there has been no case. It has been more a matter of the press. In fact, I had a conversation with Koundé a week ago with no problems. It is true that he is more comfortable as a centre-back than as a winger,” he said.

“They also made me play as a pivot and I was more comfortable later on, but many times I had to play as a pivot due to team circumstances and that was the conversation.

“I know you are central Jules, but due to circumstances of the script and the team has adapted very well.”

His addition to Liverpool could be two-fold; he could emerge as a first-choice centre-back to play with either Virgil Van Dijk or Ibrahima Konate, and could go onto be a long-term Van Dijk replacement and he can also cover Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, given how comfortable he is on the ball and stepping into midfield.