Liverpool team to face Brighton in the Premier League at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo keeps his starting spot for Liverpool’s clash against Brighton in the Premier League at Anfield.

The forward fired a double in the Reds’ 3-2 win over the Seagulls when the two sides met in the Carabao Cup earlier this week at the AMEX Stadium. And Gakpo is rewarded as he retains his berth on the left wing, with Luis Diaz on the bench.

Gakpo and Dominik Szboszlai are the only players remaining from the cup triumph. Szoboszlai gets the nod over Curtis Jones in the No.10 role. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andy Robertson at left-back, which is the other big call that head coach Arne Slot makes.

Liverpool go in search of an eighth Premier League win in their 10th game - and will go top if Manchester City drop points at Bournemouth.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Subs: Jaros, Bradley, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Morton Jones, Diaz.