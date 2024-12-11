Alisson Becker made a return to action in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Girona.

Alisson Becker admitted that his road to recovery was ‘worth every minute’ after proving Liverpool’s hero on his return to action.

The goalkeeper suffered a hamstring injury during the Reds’ 1-0 win at Crystal Palace at the start of October. As a result, Alisson was on the sidelines for a total of two months and missed 11 matches.

While Caoimhin Kelleher deputised magnificently, Alisson was restored to the No.1 spot when given the green light to feature again. He lined up between the posts in Liverpool’s Champions League clash against Girona on Tuesday and had a busy evening. The Brazil international was called into action several times, especially in the first half, as Arne Slot’s side earned a 1-0 win courtesy of Mo Salah’s penalty to book their spot in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

Alisson was happy to be kept busy throughout the encounter to earn a clean sheet - and toasted his comeback. Speaking to LFC TV, he said: “Honestly, I was looking forward to this moment. Nine weeks working so hard, you cannot believe, but it was worth every moment, every session in the gym to go back on the pitch and give a good performance to help the team with points and a clean sheet.

“Having this feeling is so good. When you are away, I wait for everything you have done and for the people who worked by may side - the physio staff, doctor, all the boys were fantastic, my personal staff, my family and and the people that worked by my side, I'm so happy.

“When you make the first save, you just want to keep doing your best. I wanted tonight to be perfect for us and that means three points and a clean sheet. The performance, we know we could do better with and without the ball but I'll be glad in a way because it was hard work for me to come back and I just want to keep this feeling, enjoying every game and stay fit.”