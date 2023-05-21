There were calls for Tyrone Mings to be sent off in Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was surprised that a potential red card incident was not checked on the VAR monitor during Liverpool’s draw against Aston Villa.

The Reds’ hopes of miraculously securing a Premier League top-four finish have virtually diminished after a 1-1 stalemate with Villa at Anfield. Having won their previous seven games, Liverpool were well below their best against Unai Emery’s side. Roberto Firmino came off the bench to rescue a point in the 89th minute in what was his final Anfield outing before he departs this summer.

However, the game could have been so different had Villa defender Tyrone Mings been sent off in the first half. Mings’ high challenge on Cody Gakpo earned the England international a yellow card.

There were some calls for Mings to be given his marching orders but a VAR check did not result in referee John Brooks being sent over to the pitchside monitor.

On the incident, Klopp said: “I was (surprised). I’m not sure if you saw Cody but it looks like he’s sponsored by a very… this brand (Adidas) is like three massive (stripes).