Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had a pointed message for his teammates after Sunday’s loss to Manchester United

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has told Liverpool players they ‘cannot hide’ amid the club’s poor run of form.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United on Sunday afternoon as they missed a hatful of chances and gave up goals too easily to lose their fourth-straight game.

The result left them four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal with eight games played. Arne Slot’s side had started the campaign with five-straight wins and looked on course to defend their title at a canter.

However, the last three games have given Liverpool a major reality check with a host of new signings struggling to settle at the club.

Sunday’s defeat was more keenly felt given the opposition and the fact United had yet to win a game away from home this campaign. It was also the first time the Red Devils had won back-to-back games under Ruben Amorim.

What Virgil van Dijk told Liverpool teammates after Man Utd loss

According to the Daily Mail, the ‘gist’ of what Van Dijk said to the dressing room was: “You cannot hide, you have to keep going.”

Up next for the Reds is clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League before they travel to Brentford on Saturday evening in their next Premier League outing.

The Bees have won two of their last three games under new manager Keith Andrews as they beat Manchester United and West Ham United with their only loss a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

For Liverpool, they need to get back to winning ways soon or risk having their season derailed before it has had the chance to really get going.

How Virgil van Dijk reacted publicly to Man Utd defeat

Speaking to the Liverpool club website, Van Dijk said on why Liverpool lost the game against United: “Because we conceded a very sloppy second goal. We worked so hard to get back into the game, we created opportunities to score the winner, but if you concede a second goal like that, obviously that's the disappointing part.

“I think overall if you look at the game, we were far too rushed, I think we were making wrong decisions and they were also the moments where we were open if we lost the ball. Yeah, a disappointing day.

“I think United were obviously very patient. They didn't press us that high and they let us have the ball. I think we made rash decisions at times where we had to stay maybe a little bit calm. We still created many opportunities to score and win the game.

“But the reality is that we lost. It's an interesting time now and we have to stick together – not only us as players but together with our fans and everyone who wants us to win.”