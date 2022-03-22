Liverpool have booked another date at Wembley after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the weekend to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
The Reds were at ‘Anfield South’ just last month to claim the first trophy of the season - beating Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final.
Jurgen Klopp’s side will return to the national stadium in April to face a Manchester City side that they are also chasing down at the top of the Premier League table.
But what are their chances of beating the Cityzens en route to a second piece of silverware? And how likely are they to collect more trophies this season?
‘I think we are going to do it’
Pat said: "They're fabulous, but maybe I'm biased because I love them so much, but I think we are going to do it this year."
‘It’ll be a fight to the death’
Patricia said: "I don't think it matters with Liverpool. They're all like gladiators, aren't they? It'll be a fight to the death."
‘We might get to the final of the FA Cup’
Paul said: "It's going to be hard. We might get to the final of the FA Cup. The league? I'm not so sure."