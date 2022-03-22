We hit the streets of Liverpool to get your views on the chances of the Reds beating their trophy-chasing rivals at ‘Anfield South’.

Liverpool have booked another date at Wembley after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the weekend to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

The Reds were at ‘Anfield South’ just last month to claim the first trophy of the season - beating Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp’s side will return to the national stadium in April to face a Manchester City side that they are also chasing down at the top of the Premier League table.

But what are their chances of beating the Cityzens en route to a second piece of silverware? And how likely are they to collect more trophies this season?

‘I think we are going to do it’

Pat tells us what she thinks of LFC this season

Pat said: "They're fabulous, but maybe I'm biased because I love them so much, but I think we are going to do it this year."

‘It’ll be a fight to the death’

Patricia tells us what she thinks of LFC this season

Patricia said: "I don't think it matters with Liverpool. They're all like gladiators, aren't they? It'll be a fight to the death."

‘We might get to the final of the FA Cup’

Paul tells us what he thinks of LFC this season