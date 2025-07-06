Zidane is currently out of work after leaving Real Madrid last summer, however the Frenchman has previously turned United down. | Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane is a football icon and his comments about Steven Gerrard and loyalty have never been more apt.

During awards season, there is one individual prize footballers always want to win more than any other and that is the players’ player of the season.

Being acknowledged by their peers as being the best always carries more weight than what journalists or fans think, even if both are still warmly received by those lucky enough, or good enough to be awarded them.

Liverpool have more than a few world class players in the current squad with some even possibly in the conversation to be in the club’s greatest ever XI. In that team they would join Steven Gerrard who, at his peak, had very few peers in his position with one all-time great suggesting that the former skipper was peerless at one point in his career.

When Zinedine Zidance labelled Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as “the best”

It might have been 10 years since Zinedine Zidane praised the Kop favourite, via The Mail, however, his comments about Gerrard shouldn’t be forgotten in the current climate:

"In his prime, Gerrard was the best in the world. I think it was in the summer of 2004 when I had a conversation with Florentino (Perez) & told him that I wanted him to be my partner in Madrid’s midfield.

“I know the club tried twice, but he didn’t want to leave Liverpool. There aren’t many players who reject Real Madrid, but I think that says a lot about the person’s loyalty."

It’s been well documented that Gerrard knocked back Chelsea at the 11th hour and had the opportunity to sign for Real Madrid. At the time, those two clubs were competing for Champions League titles and were regular domestic title winners too.

Gerrard didn’t just have the chance to make more money, he had the chance to pad his personal trophy collection too.

The season that Gerrard turned down the chance to partner Zinedine Zidane is the one in which he almost single handedly won the Champions League for his beloved Liverpool.

Real Madrid might have had a cast of superstars, but the AC Milan team that was shocked in Istanbul was equally as stacked full of European and South American legends.

Current squad takes a leaf out of Gerrard’s book

This current summer Liverpool are seeing a similar story which only adds fuel to the fire of it being a different club, one that is more than just about what happens on the pitch.

Luis Diaz has had offers to leave with Bayern Munich and Barcelona both keeping tabs on his situation. Arne Slot wants him to stay and Diaz wants a new contract. It is rare for a player to show such loyalty with two of Europe’s superpowers hovering.

It was a similar story for both Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah who signed new contracts when they were expected to leave. They had there pick of clubs and could have demanded whatever personal terms they wanted, someone would have paid it.

Of course, it is understandable for a player to want to play for Real Madrid, they are arguably the biggest club in the world, for some though, loyalty is still a quality that matters.