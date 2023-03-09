How much a player is worth, or which club has the most valuable squad is often a great topic of debate.

We’ve taken a look at each squad in the Premier League to reveal which has the biggest market value and how Everton and Liverpool compare to their rivals in the top flight.

Liverpool boast household names as Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker - all of whom all valued incredibly highly in world football.

For Everton, they still have England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin but have seen star names like Richarlison and James Rodriguez leave the club without being properly replaced.

All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate as of March 8, 2023.

20th: Bournemouth - £226.70m Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and this list, the Cherries don't possess a lot of high-value players. Their third-highest record signing in Dominic Solanke (£18m) and loanee Hamad Junior Traore (£22m) are their two highest valued players.

19th: Fulham - £245.50m Sitting somewhat surprisingly down the lower end of this list, it makes their achievements this season even better. Joao Paulhina (£28m) and Aleksandr Mitrovic (£28m) are their two stand-out players.

18th: Leeds United - £295.00m In a squad packed full of young talent, it's the attacking duo of Jack Harrison (£25m) and Brendan Aaronsen (£30m) that lead the way here.

17th: Brentford - £305.10m Another side who've developed lesser-known players, Brentford possess the likes of Bryan Mbeumo (£28m) and Ivan Toney (£42m).