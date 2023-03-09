New figures reveal every Premier League’s squad valuations, Liverpool and Everton compared - gallery
How much a player is worth, or which club has the most valuable squad is often a great topic of debate.
We’ve taken a look at each squad in the Premier League to reveal which has the biggest market value and how Everton and Liverpool compare to their rivals in the top flight.
Liverpool boast household names as Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Darwin Nunez and Alisson Becker - all of whom all valued incredibly highly in world football.
For Everton, they still have England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin but have seen star names like Richarlison and James Rodriguez leave the club without being properly replaced.
All values are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate as of March 8, 2023.