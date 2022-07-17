The Magpies have not won a top flight title since the days of Stan Seymour and Hughie Gallagher.

It is over quarter of a century since Newcastle United came agonisingly close to becoming Premier League champions.

But last October’s PIF-led takeover at St James Park brought a return of ambition and expectation and allowed the Gallowgate faithful to start dreaming once again.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, the immediate focus was on fighting an ultimately successful battle against promotion, but all focus is now on improving and investing at every level of the club with the ultimate aim of fighting for major trophies and competing against the very best at home and abroad.

United’s new owners have already shown their willingness to back manager Eddie Howe in the transfer market but they have also given an insight into their long-term ambitions for the club.

In the immediate aftermath of the takeover, Amanda Staveley spoke about targeting a Premier League title win over the next decade - but how likely is an unexpected triumph during the upcoming season?