Pilkington have a 100% record and lead to NWCL first division with a 17-2 goal difference.

Life is a bed of roses at this moment in time for on-song Pilkington FC. They followed up a crushing 5-1 midweek home victory over Daisy Hill by hammering Atherton LR 6-1 at sun-kissed Crilly Park on Saturday - maintaining top spot in the NWCL first division with a 100% record and boasting a 17-2 goal difference.

Four wins on the trot represents a flying start for the Glassmen, who lost out in the promotion race last year following a late dip in form.

They will be tested to the limits this weekend when they are away to second-in-the table Chadderton, who have the same number of points and only denied pole position on an inferior goal difference.

Success breeds success and this is reflected in the form of Dave Tickle’s boys and the increased backing of more than 300 fans who flocked through the turnstiles for the Daisy Hill fixture. Quite a few also made the short journey to Atherton on Saturday and were richly entertained by another scoring spree from their favourites.

An early own goal gave the visitors the perfect start, and although Lewis Rawsthorn restored parity after 25 minutes, Pilks emphasised their superiority by pouncing twice before the interval through Adfam Gilchrist (37 mins) and Gary Kenny (45+2 mins) and continued where they had left off in the opening 45 minutes.

Chris Lomax added a fourth in the 53rd minute before Yacin Amarzou (83mins) and Bebeto Gomes (injury time) wrapped up the points.

Atherton LR: Culkin, Dawson, Fry, Lever, Watkins, Obasto, Beech, McGloin, Rawsthorn,Whittker, Clayton. Subs: McDermott, Rolls, Holness, O’Neill.

Pilkington: Hilton, Presho, Lawrence, Giglio, Kenny, De Almeida Severino, Amarzou, Zaknowne, Gilchrist, Lomax, Gomes.

Subs: Laird, Bower, Paton, Chan, Cottington.

⚽ New boys FC St Helens can be more than happy with their start in division one of the NWCL, where they lie eighth in the table after three games - winning one and drawing two and also notching an early round victory in the Edward Case Cup. They will have been slightly disappointed with the result of their home game against Ilkley Town on Saturday - a goalless draw.