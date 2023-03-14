Premier League teams ranked by red and yellow on cards received.

The Premier League is the most popular league in the world and fans love the competitiveness, physicality and quality on show week in, week out.

Played at a faster pace than most leagues, it can allow for end-to-end games where tempers flare and cards are brandished at a regular rate.

There are have been a total of 931 yellow cards shown in the Premier League this season so far - that’s more than the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. There’s also been 13 straight red cards, although La Liga remains the diritiest league overall, with more cards than anyone else.

But the focus here remains on England’s top-flight and we’ve ranked all the teams by the most ‘points’ collected for bookings and sendings off - one point for a yellow, three for a red via a second yellow, and five for a straight red.

Here are the dirtiest teams in the Premier League ranked using Transfermarkt d

1 . Wolves 52 yellows, 1 second yellows, 3 straight reds (70 points) Photo: Harriet Lander

2 . Fulham 64 yellows, 0 second yellows, 1 straight red (69 points)

3 . Manchester United 58 yellows, 0 second yellows, 2 straight reds (68 points)

4 . Crystal Palace 56 yellows, 2 second yellows, 1 straight red (67 points) Photo: Julian Finney