Prescot Cables 0-0 Workington Town: Debutants spurn goalscoring chances

Prescot Cables, Valerie Park
Cables were left kicking their heels in sheer frustration after failing to win a battle between two NPL west division clubs chasing completely different goals at Valerie Park on Saturday.
Struggling Prescot - 18th in the table and trying to avoid relegation or being involved in a play-off encounter - and the title-chasing Cumbrians were both desperate to pick up maximum points but after 90 minutes of end-to-end football they had to share the spoils.
It was probably the right result, but the Pesky Bulls had several second-half chances in which to pick up three crucial and much-needed points.
New boys Leon Arnasalam, signed on dual registration from NWCL premier division champions Macclesfield and ex-Widnes striker Kyle Sambor both spurned chances to crown their debuts by getting on the scoresheet. However, they will still bring much-needed strength in depth as Cables strive to escape the relegation zone.
Town also had a couple of gilt-edge chances in the opening 45 minutes when they dominated proceedings but couldn’t find a way to outwit a Prescot defence well marshalled by man of the match Ian Kearney - a tower of strength both in the air and on the ground.
Teams
Prescot Cables: Mitchell, Cannon-Norie, McNally, Shead, Kearney, Gregory, Goodwin, Arnasalam, Samber, O’Halleron, Williams. Subs: Buckley, Devine, Farmer, McMahon, Glennon.
Workington Town: Atkinson, Harrison, Clarke, Wordsworth, Smith, Casson, Symington, Carroll, Jerome, Rigg, Allison, Subs: Tinnion, Fenwick, Gaul, Evangelinos, Leslie.
Attendance: 541.
On Saturday, Cables are away to Glossop North End, kick-off 3pm.