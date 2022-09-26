Prescot Cables 1-3 Worksop Town: The road to Wembley is now closed

Kevin Lynch’s Pesky Bulls bowed out in the second qualifying round stage of the FA Trophy at the Joseph Russell Stadium on Saturday.

Prescot Cables, Valerie Park

The road to Wembley is closed for another year as far as Prescot Cables are concerned.

Kevin Lynch’s Pesky Bulls bowed out in the second qualifying round stage of the FA Trophy at the Joseph Russell Stadium on Saturday and can have no complaints.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Premier League East Division side proved too strong and powerful on the day but Cables had their chances, particularly in the second half, to emerge with a positive result.

Worksop were given the best possible start when Liam Hughes prodded the ball home in the 10th minute after a moment of uncertainty in the home defence.

A couple of minutes later the snarling Tigers pounced again - a crisp move leading to Josh Wilde smashing home a left-footed drive into the bottom corner of the net.

The early two-goal blast rocked the home side back on their heels but they eventually regained their composure and cut the deficit when John Murphy hit a sweet volley past Seb Malkowski after 25 minutes.

Nathan Valentine then missed a gilt-edge chance to restore the Nottingham club’s two-goal advantage as his glancing header went narrowly wide.

The second half followed a similar pattern - Worksop’s Hamza Bencherif having a header cleared off the line from a corner on 55 minutes and at the other end Murphy heading inches wide following a free kick.

Prescot endured a good spell for a period but just after Josh Gregory’s effort was well saved by Malkowski, the visitors added a crucial goal to kill off the tie

Valentine whipped in a cross from the right towards the back post where Hughes nodded home.

⚽ Cables return to NPL action tomorrow night (Tuesday) when they entertain Witton Albion, kick-off 7.45pm, and then on Saturday welcome Newcastle Town to the Joseph Russell Stadium, kick-off 3pm.

⚽ The draw has been made for the Liverpool County FA Senior Cup in which Prescot are away to Runcorn Linnets - all ties to be played in the week commencing October 24.