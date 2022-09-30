Prescot Cables seek to build momentum following midweek victory

Kevin Lynch, Prescot Cables

Prescot Cables, who narrowly escaped relegation from the west division of the NPL last season, will be hoping to build on the lessons learned during the 2021-22 campaign.

After defeats to Bamber Bridge and Worksop Town in the FA Cup and FA Trophy respectively, their attention is now firmly fixed on the tough league programme which lies ahead.

The club has made a positive, if not a spectacular start, and will be looking for a further three points when they entertain lowly Newcastle Town on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Kevin Lynch’s side will go into the fixture lying 11th in the table and aiming to take their points tally to 13 - boosted by a midweek 2-1 win over Witton Albion.

It will put them in the right frame of mind to tackle the Staffordshire outfit and will no doubt attract another 300-strong crowd to the Joseph Russell Stadium.

At the same time, they will not want a repeat of the Witton encounter which went down to the wire and had the home fans biting their fingernails when the referee signalled several minutes of stoppage time.

Cables had grabbed the opener within two minutes of the kick-off through John Murphy and when Kyle Sambor added a second 20 minutes from time, it looked as if the points were safely in the bag.

Harry Magee’s 77th minute goal then put the cat among the pigeons and in a frenetic finale the visitors were denied an equaliser by the width of the woodwork.