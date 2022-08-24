Pies on Merseyside are up to £1.20 cheaper than at some London clubs.

The variety of match day fayre has changed considerably over the years but the humble, yet magnificent, pie remains one of the best.

It’s not just the taste, it’s the tradition.

A football fan eats a pie. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

And with the Premier League season now in full swing, a new study has revealed which top-flight club offers the cheapest pastry-wrapped delights and which club demands a premium price for their pies.

The study, conducted by betting.com as part of their Away Days Index campaign, has revealed that both Merseyside clubs rank among the most affordable in the country.

But who’s cheaper? Everton or Liverpool?

Nottingham Forest is the home of the cheapest pie at £3, with Wolverhampton Wanderers second on the list at £3.10.

Then come the Merseyside clubs. Everton have the third cheapest pies in the Premier League at £3.30. Meanwhile, Liverpool rank fourth, with pies at Anfield costing only slightly more than at Goodison Park - just £3.40.

The average price of a pie between all 20 Premier League clubs was worked out to be £3.70, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham charging the most expensive prices - a whopping £4.10 at the Amex Stadium and an eye-watering £4.50 at Craven Cottage.