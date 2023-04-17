The Premier League saw some key results over the weekend, but how does that affect the Merseyside clubs’ potential final league positions?

With the Premier League fast approaching the climax of the season, every game is key as clubs clamour to end their campaign on a high.

For Everton and Liverpool, both teams find themselves in unwanted positions. Toffees face the risk of relegation whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side are on the verge of their worst-performing season for over five years.

The 3-1 defeat at home over the weekend to Fulham for Sean Dyche’s side has seen them remain level on points with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, staying out of the bottom courtesy of goal difference.

Only seven games remain for Dyche and his side to stave off the drop and their form has begun to falter once again with only win in their last five.

With Liverpool set to face off against relegation-battling Leeds United on Monday, they have a chance to help out their city rivals, but Klopp will still be hoping for a push for European football, despite their inconsistent form and current points tally. Whilst Champions League looks out of the question, a push for the Europa League is still possible, but their form will have to change.

Therefore, we’ve decided to see how the weekend’s results have affected Everton and Liverpool’s final predicted league positions - thanks to FiveThirtyEight.

1 . Manchester City 88 Points - Premier League winner chances: 66%

2 . Arsenal 87 Points - Premier League winner chances: 34%

3 . Manchester United 73 Points - Champions League qualification chances: 88%

4 . Newcastle United 70 Points - Champions League qualification chances: 74%