The Merseyside clubs are hoping for a positive end to the season at both ends of the Premier League table.

Everton and Liverpool are both heading into a dramatic and tense finale to the Premier League season.

The Toffees have boosted their hopes of preserving their top-flight status after battling to narrow wins against Chelsea and Leicester City over the last week.

The two victories one point clear of the bottom three and that gap could be extended if Frank Lampard’s men can earn all three points from their visit to already relegated Watford on Wednesday night.

A win over the Hornets would take the Toffees to within touching distance of survival ahead of home games against Brentford and Crystal Palace and a season-ending home game with Champions League-chasing Arsenal.

Liverpool’s battle to regain the Premier League title took a severe blow at the weekend when Spurs earned a point from their visit to Anfield and that slip-up was severely punished by Manchester City as they romped to a 5-0 win against Newcastle United.

The Reds can move level on points with Pep Guardiola’s men with a win at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on Tuesday night but it seems likely the title race will go down to the final day of the season.

This how the Premier League season will pan over the next two weeks, according to stats experts FiveThirtyEight...

