The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Sunday November 20 and culminates with the final on Sunday December 18.

England have made steady progress under manager Gareth Southgate and expectations are high heading into the first ever World Cup to be held in over winter.

The Three Lions made it to the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and went one better in their next major tournament, reaching the final of Euro 2020. Can they take that final step in Qatar and win that first trophy since 1966?

If you don’t want to miss a second of the action while soaking up a lively atmosphere, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best venues across Liverpool to watch World Cup matches .

FanPark Liverpool - Sefton Cricket Club

The city’s biggest fan park opens at Sefton Park Cricket Club from November and will show every World Cup match on huge screens in a heated, 2,500 seater Big Top. The fan park will feature local food suppliers, a fully stocked bar, a variety of entertainment, match day hosts, football legends and more. You can book an eight-seater table fro £20 on the fanparks.com/liverpool website.

📍Mossley Hill Dr, Liverpool, L17

The Club House

The Liverpool One venue is set to display two 85-inch screens showing the England games, with seated benches .... oh, and they are giving away free pints too. All you have to do to get involved is head to the venue to watch any of England’s games, buy a pint of Madri and pick the winner. You’ll be given your beer in a special Champions of Beer cup, with a QR code printed on it to enter. The event is ticketed for seats, but walk-ins for standing are encouraged too. Tickets cost £6 per person and include a primely located seat and a pint of Madri.

📍One, Chavasse Park, Liverpool L2 9SQ - 📱0151 709 5366

Bierkeller

This open-plan, Bavarian-style venue offers a fantastic range of ales, beers, lagers, and more. With multiple screens and juicy burgers on the menu. is a great place to try this Qatar World Cup. Book a table to watch the Qatar World Cup at the Bierkeller via the Bierkeller website. Reserving a table will require a small deposit or you can opt for one of Bierkeller’s food & drink sports packages.

📍6-8 Thomas Steers Way, Liverpool L1 8LW- 📱0800 054 8179

Pins Social Club

Where: 45-61 Duke Street, Liverpool L1 5AP England

Pins is known for its huge host of activities ranging from bowling lanes and karaoke to shuffle boards & ping pong. However, its huge screen will be its main attraction during the World Cup - alongside an irresistible menu filled with burgers and pizza etc. Find out more by visiting the Tripadvisor website. By clicking the ‘sports screening’ option, you can book a table and watch the action unfold via the Pins Social Club website.

📍41-61 Duke Street, L1 5AP - 📱0151 370 0000

The Shipping Forecast

The Shipping Forecast has become a bit of an underrated gem for football fans looking for a classy booze-hole. The rustic and vibey atmosphere is complemented by an enticing bare-brick interior and it also offers great food.

Book a table to watch the Qatar World Cup at The Shipping Forecast by visiting the Shipping Forecast website . Using the booking system, you will be able to specify your seating preference.

📍15 Slater Street, Liverpool L1 4BW - 📱0151 709 6901

The Long Shot

Situated at Liverpool’s historic Royal Albert Dock, the Long Shot boasts 11 x 4K screens across two floors plus a huge projector screen. This energetic sports bar serves a range of drinks from carefully-crafted cocktails to Ice-cold beer.

Book a table at the Long Shot to watch the Qatar World Cup by visiting the Long Shot website.

📍Britannia Pavilion, Albert Dock, Liverpool L3 4AD - 📱0151 438 6799

Teddy’s

With weather off the agenda this World Cup, Teddy’s offers a wicked two-floor venue filled with big red booths set against a New-York inspired interior. The all-inclusive alternative venue will definitely serve up a unique watching experience. There is no need to book ahead unless you want to opt for one of Teddy’s booths alongside a drinks package which caters for 6 people. You can do this by visiting the Teddy’s bar website.

📍6-10 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BS

Beer Engine

With numerous television screens, great bites to eat and drinks, as well as a pool table to boot - the Beer Engine bar on Hardman Street is a good venue to watch the World Cup. Past customers have pointed out some of the best features of the bar being; how spacious it is, comfy seating, reasonable prices, and a good projector to watch the football. Why not pay this sports bar a visit on matchdays.

📍14-18 Hardman Street, L1 9AX - 📱0151 709 7086

McCooley’s

This Irish sports and live music bar would be solid option to watch the World Cup action. With two different establishments in the city - Concert Square and Mathew Street - there will be more than enough room to house fans. Not only that, but there is food and reasonably priced drinks at McCooley’s to boot.

📍46-50 Wood Street, L1 4AQ (Concert Square) - 📍12 Temple Street, L2 6PY (Mathew Street)

Punch Tarmey’s

Often dubbed as Liverpool’s best Irish bar, Punch Tarmey’s has everything you need to create a great experience for the World Cup. With live music scheduled across each weekend to create an explosive and fun-filled atmosphere, as well as huge screens both inside and outside - this is a great bar in the heart of the city. Owners advise anyone who wishes to attend to get in early to avoid any disappointment, as it is an immensely popular establishment.

📍31 Grafton Street Cains Brewery Village, Liverpool L8 5SD - 📱0151 315 0575

Shooters Bar

With friendly staff, a fine selection of beers and other drinks to enjoy on matchday, Shooters Bar will welcome you with open arms for the World Cup. Sit on one of the many benches that fill the hugely spacious three rooms whilst you watch the action on quality televisions. Not too expensive on the whole either.