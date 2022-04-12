We decided to take a look at how Everton’s home support compares to their Premier League rivals.

Everton have endured a particularly difficult season in the Premier League this time round and are still deep into a relegation battle.

Despite their struggles, fans have regularly flocked to Goodison Park in their thousands to support the team - no matter how they are playing.

There is always ‘banter’ thrown around by football fans about the number of empty seats a stadium will have, while other clubs are known for continuously packing out their grounds on a weekly base.

So are any of these ‘jokes’ a myth? Who really does have the best attendance record this season?

Using transfermarkt’s statistics, we created a league table based on each stadium’s attendances - ranked on the average percentage of their capacity that is filled so far this season (from lowest to highest).

Take a look at where Everton sit below...

1. Burnley - Turf Moor Capacity: 21,994. Total spectactors: 190,114. Average attendance: 19,011. Capacity filled: 86.4%

2. Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Capacity: 62,062. Total spectactors: 385,170. Average attendance: 29,628. Capacity filled: 89%

3. Southampton - St Mary’s Stadium Capacity: 32,384. Total spectactors: 385,170. Average attendance: 29,628. Capacity filled: 91.5%

4. Brentford Community Stadium Capacity: 18,250. Total spectactors: 219,231. Average attendance: 16,864. Capacity filled: 92.4%