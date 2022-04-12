Everton have endured a particularly difficult season in the Premier League this time round and are still deep into a relegation battle.
Despite their struggles, fans have regularly flocked to Goodison Park in their thousands to support the team - no matter how they are playing.
There is always ‘banter’ thrown around by football fans about the number of empty seats a stadium will have, while other clubs are known for continuously packing out their grounds on a weekly base.
So are any of these ‘jokes’ a myth? Who really does have the best attendance record this season?
Using transfermarkt’s statistics, we created a league table based on each stadium’s attendances - ranked on the average percentage of their capacity that is filled so far this season (from lowest to highest).
Take a look at where Everton sit below...