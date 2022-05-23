How much will Liverpool and Everton earn from the Premier League this season?

Liverpool failed to claim their second Premier League title, despite a dramatic final day of the season as Manchester City fought back from being 2-0 behind to Aston Villa.

Despite no longer being able to win the quadruple, the Reds certainly can’t be disappointed with what has been a magnificant season for them.

Meanwhile, Everton’s celebrations started early after they confirmed their place in the top flight for another year with their win over Crystal Palace in their penultimate game of the campaign.

Unlike Liverpool, the Toffees didn’t have much to play for on Sunday and the prize money may have been one of the only differences if they won or lost against Arsenal.

Prize monies for the Premier League include television and broadcasting revenue at the close of each season, while the higher in the table a club finishes, the more money they receive.

So how much will Liverpool and Everton have earned from their league campaign and how do these figures stack up across the top tier?

Check out the full rankings, from 20th to first, below...

1. Norwich City £2.2 million Photo: Stephen Pond

2. Watford £4.4 million Photo: Warren Little

3. Burnley £6.6 million Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. Leeds United £8.8 million Photo: Stu Forster