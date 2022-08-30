Liverpool’s opening three games may have only seen Jurgen Klopp’s side muster two points - but the Reds burst out of their early-season slumber in spectacular fashion with Saturday’s nine-goal demolition of Bournemouth.
The likes of Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott were all on target as Liverpool equalled the Premier League’s all-time record highest score.
That sends them into Wednesday night’s home clash with Newcastle looking to gain all three points and move into the top six of the table.
But regardless of what happens during the midweek fixtures, there is still a long way to go in the season and there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and May.
LiverpoolWorld utilises statistics provided by FiveThirtyEight to predict how the Premier League table could look by the time the final whistle in blown on one of the most unique seasons in history.
15th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 42 points
Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal against Newcastle United (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)
14th: Leicester City - 46 points
Wesley Fofana of Leicester City celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Pre-Season Friendly (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
13th: West Ham United - 46 points
12th: Leeds United - 46 points
Luis Sinisterra scores Leeds' opening goal against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last week (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)
11th: Aston Villa - 47 points
10th: Brentford - 48 points
9th: Crystal Palace - 52 points
Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace smiles after scoring their second goal during the Premier League match (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
8th: Newcastle United - 53 points
7th: Manchester United - 56 points
6th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 60 points
BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
5th: Chelsea - 67 points
Trevoh Chalobah celebrates with Thiago Silva of Chelsea after scoring their team’s first goal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
4th: Arsenal - 69 points
Gabriel Magalhaes scores Arsenal’s winner against Fulham
3rd: Tottenham Hotspur - 69 points
2nd: Liverpool - 77 points
Roberto Firmino scored twice and provided three assists. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images