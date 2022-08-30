It’s been an intriguing start to the Premier League season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is safe to say Everton and Liverpool have suffered contrasting fortunes throughout the opening weeks of the Premier League season.

The Toffees head into Tuesday night’s visit to Leeds United sat in the relegation zone after collecting just two draws in their opening four games of the campaign.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defeats against Chelsea and Aston Villa have left Frank Lampard’s men third from bottom in the table ahead of a tough-looking trip to Elland Road.

Liverpool’s opening three games may have only seen Jurgen Klopp’s side muster two points - but the Reds burst out of their early-season slumber in spectacular fashion with Saturday’s nine-goal demolition of Bournemouth.

The likes of Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott were all on target as Liverpool equalled the Premier League’s all-time record highest score.

That sends them into Wednesday night’s home clash with Newcastle looking to gain all three points and move into the top six of the table.

But regardless of what happens during the midweek fixtures, there is still a long way to go in the season and there will be plenty of twists and turns between now and May.

LiverpoolWorld utilises statistics provided by FiveThirtyEight to predict how the Premier League table could look by the time the final whistle in blown on one of the most unique seasons in history.

20th: Bournemouth - 33 points

Played: 192, won: 57, drawn: 43, lost: 92, goal difference: -91, points: 214

19th: Nottingham Forest - 34 points

Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi celebrating what would be the winning goal against West Ham United last weekend.

18th: Everton - 39 points

17th: Southampton - 41 points

Played: 888, won: 274, drawn: 242, lost: 372, goal difference: -207, points: 1064

16th: Fulham - 41 points

Goals scored: 43. Games played: 44. Goals per game: 0.98.

15th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 42 points

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal against Newcastle United (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

14th: Leicester City - 46 points

Wesley Fofana of Leicester City celebrates after scoring their side's third goal during the Pre-Season Friendly (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

13th: West Ham United - 46 points

12th: Leeds United - 46 points

Luis Sinisterra scores Leeds' opening goal against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup last week (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

11th: Aston Villa - 47 points

10th: Brentford - 48 points

9th: Crystal Palace - 52 points

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace smiles after scoring their second goal during the Premier League match (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

8th: Newcastle United - 53 points

7th: Manchester United - 56 points

6th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 60 points

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Pascal Gross of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United at American Express Community Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

5th: Chelsea - 67 points

Trevoh Chalobah celebrates with Thiago Silva of Chelsea after scoring their team’s first goal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

4th: Arsenal - 69 points

Gabriel Magalhaes scores Arsenal’s winner against Fulham

3rd: Tottenham Hotspur - 69 points

2nd: Liverpool - 77 points

Roberto Firmino scored twice and provided three assists. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images