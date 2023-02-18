Saints dethroned holders Penrith Panthers in a dramatic and nerve-tingling golden point victory.

St Helens ccelebrate with the World Club Challenge trophy. Image: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Salute super Saints, the kings of the Rugby League world! The Betfred Super League champions dethroned holders Penrith Panthers in a dramatic and nerve-tingling golden point World Club Challenge final 13-12 and they achieved this in front of a hostile home crowd.

Hero of the hour was half back Lewis Dodd, whose drop goal settled the issue and sent the St Helens fans into raptures as the club celebrated their third victory in the competition since it first started in 1976.

Dodd, who missed most of last season suffering from a serious leg injury, said: "The result is unbelievable for me, the players, officials and supporters. I knew the kick was going over as soon as I struck it and it is something I will remember for the rest of my life."

Veteran skipper James Roby, who had a magnificent game and was at the heart of everything positive, said after picking up the trophy: "It’s a great start to a season, which will be my last, in such a positive way.

"All the boys were superb and I think we fully deserved our hard fought victory."

He went on: "It was a fantastic game to play in and our fans deserve every credit for coming half way round the world to watch us and I know they will have enjoyed every minute of their stay."

Former player Kyle Amor, who now plays at Widnes Vikings, said: "It was a great advertisement for Super League and the sport in general and is something we can build on."

One-time Wigan Warriors full back Sam Tomkins said in a jocular manner: "I think it is the first time I’ve ever cheered for St Helens."