Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen on his last ever ride, has won the Randox Grand National at Aintree.
The horse, a 50-1 shot and trained by Emmet Mullins, took the lead from Any Second Now in a dream finish.
Winning rider Waley-Cohen told ITV Racing in the seconds after the race: "I cant say anything. It is a dream. I can't believe it."
Waley-Cohen continued: “I’ve got to say thank you, as it’s my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.
“Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport.”
“It’s a fairytale, a fantasy. There’s a lot of love and gratefulness,” Waley-Cohen continued.
“It’s getting on the right horses and getting the luck.
“You couldn’t make it up, could you?”
Robert Waley-Cohen, the father of the winning jockey and owner of Noble Yeats, told ITV: "It's a dream come true. Just fabulous.
“It's a team and thank God it has really worked. He has so much dedication and puts in so much hard work."
Asked if he could believe that result, trainer of Noble Yeats, Emmet Mullins said: "Not really no. And for Sam to go out on a win like that, you could not write it.
"I was probably more confident a month ago than I was today. It is the stuff of dreams. Today was the plan. It is nice when a plan comes together.
"I didn't get to see much of him early doors but going away from the stands here I took a breath because it was a perfect position. That last circuit everything seemed to fall into place. I don't know when this will register."
Grand National 2022 results
1 Noble Yeats (Mr S Waley-Cohen) 50-1
2 Any Second Now (M P Walsh) 15-2 Fav
3 Delta Work (J W Kennedy) 10-1
4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1
5 - Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12/1
6. Longhouse Poet (D. J. O'Keeffe) 12/1
7. Freewheelin' Dylan (R. A. Doyle) 50/1
8. Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 50/1
9. Escaria Ten (A. P. Heskin) 25/1
10. Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125/1
11. Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80/1
12. Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33/1
13. Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100/1
14. Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50/1
15. Lostintranslation (Harry Cobden) 50/1
Fell: Eclair Surf, Domaine De L'Isle, Death Duty, Agusta Gold, Enjoy D'allen, Kildisart, De Rasher Counter, Mount Ida, Burrows Saint, Run Wild Fred, Minella Times
Pulled Up: Poker Party, Deise Aba, Snow Leopardess, Cloth Cap, Mighty Thunder, Top Ville Ben, Discorama, Good Boy Bobby, Two For Gold, Brahma Bull, School Boy Hours
Unseated Rider: Fortescue, Dingo Dollar
Brought Down: Anibale Fly
Which horses were running in the Grand National?
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Grade 3)
1 - Minella Times (15/2)
H de Bromhead - R Blackmore
2 - Delta Work (10/1)
G Elliott - J Kennedy
3 - School Boy Hours (22/1)
N Meade - S Flanagan
4 - Any Second Now (10/1)
T Walsh - M Walsh
5 - Run Wild Fred (14/1)
G Elliott - D Russell
6 - Lostintranslation (50/1)
C Tizzard - H Cobden
7 - Brahma Bull (80/1)
W Mullins - TBC
8 - Burrows Saint (25/1)
W Mullins - P Townend
9 - Mount Ida (50/1)
G Elliott - D O’Regan
10 - Longhouse Poet (14/1)
M Brassil - D O’Keefe
11 - Fiddlerontheroof (14/1)
C Tizzard - B Powell
12 - Two For Gold (33/1)
K Bailey - D Bass
13 - Santini (50/1)
P Gundry - N Scholfield
14 - Samcro (66/1)
G Elliott - S Bowen
15 - Escaria Ten (18/1)
G Elliott - AP Heskin
16 - Good Boy Bobby (25/1)
N Twiston-Davies - D Jacob
17 - Romain De Senam (125/1)
D Pipe - J Wilson
18 - Coko Beach (66/1)
G Elliott - S Flanagan
19 - De Rasher Counter (50/1)
E Lavelle - T Bellamy
20 - Kildisart (40/1)
B Pauling - J Bowen
21 - Discorama (33/1)
P Nolan - B Cooper
22 - Top Ville Ben (50/1)
P Kirby - T Dowson
23 - Enjoy D’allen (14/1)
C Murphy - C Orr
24 - Anibale Fly (40/1)
AJ Martin - L Dempsey
25 - Dingo Dollar (33/1)
S Thomson - R Mania
26 - Freewheelin Dylan (40/1)
D McLoughlin - R Doyle
27 - Class Conti (100/1)
W Mullins - S Twiston-Davies
28 - Noble Yeats (66/1)
E Mulllins - S Waley-Cohen
29 - Mighty Thunder (33/1)
L Russell - D Fox
30 - Cloth Cap (25/1)
J O’Neill - T Scudamore
31 - Snow Leopardess (9/1)
C Longsdon - A Coleman
32 - Agusta Gold (80/1)
W Mullins - D Mullins
33 - Commodore (28/1)
V Williams - C Deutsch
34 - Deise Aba (66/1)
P Hobbs - T O’Brien
35 - Blaklion (50/1)
D Skelton - H Skelton
36 - Poker Party (80/1)
H de Bromhead - R Power
37 - Death Duty (33/1)
G Elliott - J Gainford
38 - Domaine De L’isle (100/1)
S Curran - H Bannister
39 - Eclair Surf (12/1)
E Lavelle - T Bellamy
40 - Fortescue (22/1)
H Daly - H Nugent