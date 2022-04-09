The Grand National is the most prestigious event in the horse racing calendar - and it was a “dream” win for 50-1 shot Noble Yeats

Noble Yeats, ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen on his last ever ride, has won the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The horse, a 50-1 shot and trained by Emmet Mullins, took the lead from Any Second Now in a dream finish.

Winning rider Waley-Cohen told ITV Racing in the seconds after the race: "I cant say anything. It is a dream. I can't believe it."

Waley-Cohen continued: “I’ve got to say thank you, as it’s my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.

“Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport.”

“It’s a fairytale, a fantasy. There’s a lot of love and gratefulness,” Waley-Cohen continued.

“It’s getting on the right horses and getting the luck.

“You couldn’t make it up, could you?”

Noble Yeats on their way to winning the Grand National (Photo: PA)

Robert Waley-Cohen, the father of the winning jockey and owner of Noble Yeats, told ITV: "It's a dream come true. Just fabulous.

“It's a team and thank God it has really worked. He has so much dedication and puts in so much hard work."

Asked if he could believe that result, trainer of Noble Yeats, Emmet Mullins said: "Not really no. And for Sam to go out on a win like that, you could not write it.

"I was probably more confident a month ago than I was today. It is the stuff of dreams. Today was the plan. It is nice when a plan comes together.

"I didn't get to see much of him early doors but going away from the stands here I took a breath because it was a perfect position. That last circuit everything seemed to fall into place. I don't know when this will register."

Grand National 2022 results

1 Noble Yeats (Mr S Waley-Cohen) 50-1

2 Any Second Now (M P Walsh) 15-2 Fav

3 Delta Work (J W Kennedy) 10-1

4 Santini (Nick Scholfield) 33-1

5 - Fiddlerontheroof (Brendan Powell) 12/1

6. Longhouse Poet (D. J. O'Keeffe) 12/1

7. Freewheelin' Dylan (R. A. Doyle) 50/1

8. Coko Beach (Jonjo O'Neill Jr.) 50/1

9. Escaria Ten (A. P. Heskin) 25/1

10. Romain De Senam (Philip Armson) 125/1

11. Samcro (Sean Bowen) 80/1

12. Commodore (Charlie Deutsch) 33/1

13. Class Conti (Sam Twiston-Davies) 100/1

14. Blaklion (Harry Skelton) 50/1

15. Lostintranslation (Harry Cobden) 50/1

Fell: Eclair Surf, Domaine De L'Isle, Death Duty, Agusta Gold, Enjoy D'allen, Kildisart, De Rasher Counter, Mount Ida, Burrows Saint, Run Wild Fred, Minella Times

Pulled Up: Poker Party, Deise Aba, Snow Leopardess, Cloth Cap, Mighty Thunder, Top Ville Ben, Discorama, Good Boy Bobby, Two For Gold, Brahma Bull, School Boy Hours

Unseated Rider: Fortescue, Dingo Dollar

Brought Down: Anibale Fly

