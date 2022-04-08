The final 40 runners and riders for the Grand National 2022 have been confirmed.

One of the biggest and most well-known horse races in the world returns to Merseyside this weekend.

The Grand National 2022 takes place in Aintree on Saturday, April 9 as 40 of the best runners and riders tackle the daunting four-and-a-half mile course.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are not part of the 150,000 race fans in attendance at the Aintree Racecourse this weekend, you can make yourself one of over 500 million people worldwide to tune in to the live broadcast of the Grand National.

The 2022 race is the first with a live crowd since Tiger Roll claimed victory in 2019 .

Who are the runners and riders at the Aintree Grand National?

The 2021 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse. (Pic credit: Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images)

Ahead of the Grand National Festival 2022, a provisional list of 77 runners and riders was named.

However, it dwindled down to a final list of 40 on Friday, April 8.

Here is a full list of runners and riders for Grand National 2022:

Delta Work (FR) 9-11-09 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jack Kennedy - 11/1

(FR) 9-11-09 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jack Kennedy - Minella Times (IRE) 9-11-10 161 JP McManus Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Rachael Blackmore - 11/1

(IRE) 9-11-10 161 JP McManus Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Rachael Blackmore - Easysland (FR) 8-11-08 159 JP McManus Jonjo O’Neill Jonjo O’Nell Jnr - 100/1

(FR) 8-11-08 159 JP McManus Jonjo O’Neill Jonjo O’Nell Jnr - Any Second Now (IRE) 10-11-08 159 JP McManus Ted Walsh (IRE) Mark Walsh - 11/1

(IRE) 10-11-08 159 JP McManus Ted Walsh (IRE) Mark Walsh - Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8-11-08 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Davy Russell - 20/1

(IRE) 8-11-08 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Davy Russell - Lostintranslation (IRE) 10-11-06 157 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Harry Cobden - 66/1

(IRE) 10-11-06 157 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Harry Cobden - Brahma Bull (IRE) 11-11-06 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Brian Hayes - 100/1

(IRE) 11-11-06 157 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Brian Hayes - Burrows Saint (FR) 9-11-05 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Paul Townend - 25/1

(FR) 9-11-05 156 Susannah Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Paul Townend - Mount Ida (IRE) 8-11-05 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott (IRE) Denis O’Regan - 33/1

(IRE) 8-11-05 156 KTDA Racing Gordon Elliott (IRE) Denis O’Regan - Longhouse Poet (IRE) 8-11-04 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil (IRE) Darragh O’Keeffe - 16/1

(IRE) 8-11-04 155 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil (IRE) Darragh O’Keeffe - Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 8-11-04 155 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell - 16/1

(IRE) 8-11-04 155 Taylor, Burley & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Brendan Powell - Two For Gold (IRE) 9-11-03 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey David Bass - 40/1

(IRE) 9-11-03 154 May We Never Be Found Out Partnership 2 Kim Bailey David Bass - Santini (GB) 10-11-02 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry Nick Scholfield - 40/1

(GB) 10-11-02 153 Richard & Lizzie Kelvin-Hughes Polly Gundry Nick Scholfield - Samcro (IRE) 10-11-01 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Bowen - 80/1

(IRE) 10-11-01 152 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Bowen - Escaria Ten (FR) 8-11-01 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott (IRE) Adrian Heskin - 16/1

(FR) 8-11-01 152 McNeill Family Gordon Elliott (IRE) Adrian Heskin - Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 9-10-13 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies Daryl Jacob - 30/1

(IRE) 9-10-13 150 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Nigel Twiston-Davies Daryl Jacob - Lord du Mesnil (FR) 9-10-13 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson Kielan Woods - 125/1

(FR) 9-10-13 150 Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith Richard Hobson Kielan Woods - Coko Beach (FR) 7-10-13 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Flanagan - 66/1

(FR) 7-10-13 150 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Sean Flanagan - De Rasher Counter (GB) 10-10-12 149 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle Adam Wedge - 50/1

(GB) 10-10-12 149 Makin’ Bacon Partnership Emma Lavelle Adam Wedge - Kildisart (IRE) 10-10-11 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling James Bowen - 40/1

(IRE) 10-10-11 148 Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Ben Pauling James Bowen - Discorama (FR) 9-10-11 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan (IRE) Bryan Cooper - 40/1

(FR) 9-10-11 148 Andrew Gemmell/Thomas Friel Paul Nolan (IRE) Bryan Cooper - Top Ville Ben (IRE) 10-10-11 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby Thomas Dowson - 66/1

(IRE) 10-10-11 148 Harbour Rose Partnership Philip Kirby Thomas Dowson - Enjoy d’Allen (FR) 8-10-11 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy (IRE) Conor Orr - 14/1

(FR) 8-10-11 148 Railway View Stud Partnership Ciaran Murphy (IRE) Conor Orr - Anibale Fly (FR) 12-10-11 148 JP McManus Tony Martin (IRE) - 66/1

(FR) 12-10-11 148 JP McManus Tony Martin (IRE) - Dingo Dollar (IRE) 10-10-11 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson Ryan Mania - 50/1

(IRE) 10-10-11 148 M Warren J Holmes R Kidner & J Wright Sandy Thomson Ryan Mania - Freewheelin Dylan (IRE) 10-10-10 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin (IRE) Ricky Doyle - 50/1

(IRE) 10-10-10 147 Sheila Mangan Dermot McLoughlin (IRE) Ricky Doyle - Class Conti (FR) 10-10-10 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins (IRE) Sam Twiston-Davies - 100/1

(FR) 10-10-10 147 Simon Munir/Isaac Souede Willie Mullins (IRE) Sam Twiston-Davies - Noble Yeats (IRE) 7-10-10 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins (IRE) Mr Sam Waley-Cohen - 50/1

(IRE) 7-10-10 147 Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins (IRE) Mr Sam Waley-Cohen - Mighty Thunder (GB) 9-10-10 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell Derek Fox - 40/1

(GB) 9-10-10 147 Allson Sparkle Ltd Lucinda Russell Derek Fox - Cloth Cap (IRE) 10-10-10 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill Tom Scudamore - 25/1

(IRE) 10-10-10 147 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Jonjo O’Neill Tom Scudamore - Snow Leopardess (GB) 10-10-09 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon Aidan Coleman - 9/1

(GB) 10-10-09 146 Andrew Fox-Pitt Charlie Longsdon Aidan Coleman - Agusta Gold (IRE) 9-10-09 146 Dr SP Fitzgerald Willie Mullins (IRE) Danny Mullins - 80/1

(IRE) 9-10-09 146 Dr SP Fitzgerald Willie Mullins (IRE) Danny Mullins - Phoenix Way (IRE) 9-10-09 146 JP McManus Harry Fry Kevin Brogan - 80/1

(IRE) 9-10-09 146 JP McManus Harry Fry Kevin Brogan - Deise Aba (IRE) 9-10-08 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs Tom O’Brien - 80/1

(IRE) 9-10-08 145 Exors of the late Trevor Hemmings Philip Hobbs Tom O’Brien - Blaklion (GB) 13-10-08 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton Harry Skelton - 66/1

(GB) 13-10-08 145 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton Harry Skelton - Poker Party (FR) 10-10-08 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Robbie Power - 80/1

(FR) 10-10-08 145 Robcour Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Robbie Power - Death Duty (IRE) 11-10-07 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jordan Gainford - 40/1

(IRE) 11-10-07 144 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott (IRE) Jordan Gainford - Domaine de L’Isle (FR) 9-10-07 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran Harry Bannister - 100/1

(FR) 9-10-07 144 12 Oaks Racing and Ian Hutchins Sean Curran Harry Bannister - Eclair Surf (FR) 8-10-06 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle Tom Bellamy - 14/1

(FR) 8-10-06 143 Dominic Burke & Tim Syder Emma Lavelle Tom Bellamy - Fortescue (GB) 8-10-06 143 TFF Nixon Henry Daly Hugh Nugent - 28/1

*All odds provided by BetFred and accurate at the time of publication

Rachael Blackmore, riding Minella Times, on her way last year to becoming the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree. (PHOTO BY: Tim Goode/Getty Images)

A list of reserves has also been confirmed.

Here is the list of reserve runners and riders for the Grand National 2022:

Commodore (FR) 10-10-05 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams Charlie Deustch

(FR) 10-10-05 142 Mrs C Watson & Mrs S Graham Venetia Williams Charlie Deustch School Boy Hours (IRE) 9-10-05 142 JP McManus Noel Meade (IRE)

(IRE) 9-10-05 142 JP McManus Noel Meade (IRE) Romain de Senam (FR) 10-10-05 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe

(FR) 10-10-05 142 Judith Wilson David Pipe Roi Mage (FR) 10-10-03 140 Douglas Pryde Patrick Griffin IRE

How to watch the Grand National 2022?

Live television coverage will be on ITV 1, ITV Hub and Racing TV, plus it will be streamed on various online bookmakers.

The first and last races of the day will be shown on Racing TV.

ITV 1 will be broadcasting five races each day, presented by Ed Chamberlain and Francesca Cumani.