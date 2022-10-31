More heartbreak for Michael Smith as he slips to defeat in yet another major TV darts showdown.

Smith stepped on to the oche in the German European Championship Final on Sunday night as red-hot favourite to lift the coveted trophy against his namesake, Ross Smith, but finished on the receiving end of a shock 11-8 setback.

The 32-year-old St Helens ace, who has been runner-up in more prestigious competitions than he cares to remember over the years, said: "Every time Ross was on a ton-plus finish he was pinning it. Fair play to him as he did what he needed to win."

Bully Boy added: "My scoring wasn’t the best but I wasn’t too upset considering the way I performed. However, it’s becoming annoying losing ranking TV finals and it’s a case of keep doing my best and believe in myself.”

There’s no doubt the Kentishman played out of his skin to claim victory.

He produced a 101.32 average, hitting eight 180s and pinning 50% of his double attempts in an imperious display.

Michael Smith also averaged over 100 and hit eight 180s in a high-quality final, but was never able to wrestle the lead away from an unrelenting Ross Smith.

Ross Smith began in blistering fashion with a 133 checkout in the opening leg.

He then produced a 121 finish on the bull and was never headed as his namesake struggled to keep pace.

Michael Smith did level the match at 3-3, but that was as good as it got for ‘Bully Boy’.

Ross Smith won the seventh leg and kept his St Helens opponent at arms length from that point, averaging 101.32 with a 50% return on the doubles.

