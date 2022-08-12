Liverpool mark their first home game of the season on Monday evening

Liverpool return to Monday night football as they prepare to face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace team after the weekend.

After a nervy opening game to their Premier League season last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s men look to steady their ship as they look to recapture the Premier League crown they won in the 2020/2021 season.

Buoyed by the news that Naby Keita and Kosta Tsimikas may return from injury ahead of Monday night, but are still without Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool earlier this week announced that Harvey Elliot had signed a new deal with the club, amidst rumours that the club may sign a new midfielder to cover their injury woes .

How did Liverpool’s opponent Crystal Palace fare in the last game?

Patrick Vieira, Head Coach of Crystal Palace, looks on after the final whistle of the Premier League opener against Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It was a tough game for Crystal Palace as they faced London rivals Arsenal at home in their opening Premier League fixture.

Patrick Vieira’s squad fell to Mikel Arteta’s men 2-0, with goals coming from man of the match Gabrielle Martinelli and an own goal from Marc Guehi.

Crystal Palace will still be without Nathan Ferguson (foot injury), Jack Butland (Metacarpal fracture), James McArthur (hip/pelvic injury) and James Tomkins (muscle injury), while Michael Olise will “ not be rushed” after an injury in the pre-season .

When are Liverpool playing this weekend?

Liverpool’s game against Crystal Palace is a Monday night game, with a start time of 8:00pm from the Anfield.

What were the results of the last encounters between Liverpool and Crystal Palace?

Liverpool have beaten Crystal Palace in their last five Premier League encounters, including a 7-0 drubbing away from home during their league winning 2020/2021 campaign.

January 23 2022: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

September 18 2021: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

May 23 2021: Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace

December 19 2020: Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

June 24 2020: Liverpool 4-0 Crystal Palace

How can I watch the game live?

The Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League , with pre-game coverage and punditry commencing at 7:30pm.

The game will also be broadcast by talkSPORT radio live for those without Sky Sports.

