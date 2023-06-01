James Bell signs new St Helens contract and targets more trophies

The New Zealander has been ever-present since the historic victory over Penrith Panthers to secure the World Club Challenge trophy.

Versatile forward James Bell has extended his contract with St Helens for a further two years - keeping the New Zealander at the Totally Wicked Stadium until the end of 2025.

The 29-year-old has made himself very much at home since joining the Super League champions ahead of the 2022 season and will take his time with the club into a third and fourth season.

The former Leigh and Toulouse Olympique player said: “We have a really good group here, I know a few of the boys from back home and those from here who have been really welcoming. I almost feel a part of the set-upof the furniture now, so it’d probably be rude to leave!”

In his first campaign, Bell made 17 appearances establishing himself in the squad in both the back-row and loose forward positions, quickly becoming a fan favourite for his ball-playing skills and his strong tackling efforts as Saints went on to win a fourth straight Super League championship last September.

In 2023, Bell has been ever-present to date featuring in all 14 competitive matches, including the historic victory over Penrith Panthers in Australia to secure the World Club Challenge trophy and St Helens third world title.

James Bell celebrates winning the World Club Challenge in Australia

Speaking about extending his deal, Bell told saintsrlfc.com: “It’s good to finally get it over the line. When I was about to sign the contract, I asked myself a couple of simple questions, if I’m happy, if my family is happy, and the answers were both yes, so I am really happy to be staying.”

After tasting success by helping the Red V retain the Super League crown last Autumn and become World Club Champions this year, James wants more silverware this season and in the years to come.

“Without trying to look too far ahead we want to go five-in-a-row. That’s the goal, the whole team’s goal that we are going to go for, and we’ve got the Challenge Cup that the boys are really hungry for too, so it’s an exciting time for myself and the team. I’m looking forward to it.